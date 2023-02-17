'The Night Manager' Director Sandeep Modi Calls Anil Kapoor A 'Tough' Competition For Young Actors, 'He Has Switch In Him'

B-town star Anil Kapoor-starrer web series, The Night Manager, which is currently premiering on Disney+ Hotstar, hit the right chords of the audience, as evident from the reactions on social media. The show also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead roles. Now, the show's director Sandeep Modi opened up about casting Aditya, Anil and Sobhita in the lead.

In a conversation with News 18, Modi said, "Firstly, it was the script that lead it. The fact that we needed an antagonist with charisma and someone who will look like a rich billionaire masquerading as a philanthropist - Anil sir was perfect for the part. On the other hand, Adi (Aditya Roy Kapur) is a such a joy to work with. His role is like a chameleon. There are so many layers to it."

Talking about Sobhita's role in the web series, the director further added, "Sobhita is a mysterious woman who is caught between both men. Right from day one, when I wrote the scene, I always thought that it has to be Sobhita. Normally, it happens that by the time you finish writing, you almost change your mind. But this was something which stayed through, right from the first moment to the last."

Calling Anil a tough competition for all the young actors in the industry, Sandeep Modi asserted, "I think he is. At 4 am, when I’ll be dying to finish shooting to go to bed, the energy he has to do his scenes, wakes up everyone. He is amazing. I think he also knows when it’s required and when it’s not required. He has a switch in him. He can switch from a 40-year-old to 14-year-old with a switch of a button. He can become a 60-year-old also, with a lot of experience."