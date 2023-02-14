The Night Manager: Anil Kapoor Romances Sobhita Dhulipala, Gives New Insights About His Character In New Promo | Watch

Anil Kapoor has been in the film industry for more than two decades now. The actor has given major blockbusters in his career and still is going strong with a pipeline of projects. The actor will soon be seen in Disney+Hotstar's creation 'The Night Manager' alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Shobhita Dhulipala.

Recently, Anil Kapoor shared a teaser of his character playing the role of a criminal in the shade of a businessman named Shelly Rungta. Manufacturing agricultural and industrial machinery in the face of the world, however, actually dealing with weapons remains the key mission of his life.

Taking to Anil Kapoor's Instagram, the actor was seen smoking cigars, brutally stabbing someone, and shooting another, while Sobhita Dhulipala can be seen romanticizing with the actor, acting as his wife in the film.

Sharing the video, Anil Kapoor wrote, " Meet Shelly Rungta, A criminal who deals in (machinery) deadly weapons. Catch my journey on #HotstarSpecials #TheNightManager from 17th Feb onwards."

The series is helmed by Sandeep Modi, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl in prominent roles. It will stream on Disney+Hotstar from February 17.

'The Night Manager' is an official Hindi adaptation of John Le Carre's novel of the same name and is produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, as well as the official Hindi remake of the British TV series which has the same title.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Anil Kapoor talked about the web series and said, "Spy thrillers are all about the twists and revelations, with The Night Manager the audience will experience the unexpected."

He further said, "Shelly Rungta is evil in plain sight, you can never anticipate what his next move is going to be or if he is the man behind the menace. But the twist is that he meets his match and where the show goes from there will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. We are super excited to bring the series to a global audience with Disney Hotstar."

Anil Kapoor was last seen in Raj Mehta's 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' alongside Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan respectively.