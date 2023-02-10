‘The New Normal’: Samantha Prabhu Shares Her IVIG Injection Process For Myositis Treatment

Tollywood diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been diagnosed with a rare disease Myositis, and the actress is taking treatment for the betterment of her health. Recently, Samantha shared a rare glimpse of her treatment process calling the activity the 'new normal' for her.

The 'Yashoda' actress shared an update that she is taking IVIG injections for antibodies at home amid her Myositis treatment. Taking to her Instagram stories, Samantha shared a picture featuring her friends Nandu Reddy and Rahul Ravindra as she undergoes her myositis treatment at home.

In the picture, Samantha's friends Nandu Reddy and Rahul Ravindra can be seen chatting in front of a shelf full of her awards in the background. However, Samantha is not visible in the picture, but she wrote, "Monthly IVIG Party!! New Normal."

Last year in November, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram and revealed that she had been diagnosed with Myositis, a rare auto-immune disease. Since then, the actress has kept her fans updated on her health now and then. She is often seen sharing her gym updates and health checkup sessions and is on a positive path active toward the road of recovery.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also clarified that her disease is although not life-threatening, as claimed by several publications. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the actress said, "I want to clear up one thing. I saw a lot of articles describing my condition as life-threatening. The stage I'm in, it's not life-threatening. At the moment, I'm not dead yet. I don't think those headlines were very necessary."

Talking more about the disease, Myositis is the name for a group of rare conditions that makes the muscles in our body weak, painful, and aching all the time. It usually takes a toll on your immune system and attacks the healthy tissues.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Hareesh Narayan and K. Hari Shankar's 'Yashoda' which was a blockbuster at the box office. She will next be seen in Gunasekhar's highly anticipated mythological film 'Shaakuntalam' opposite Dev Mohan.

Although, the film was supposed to release on February 17, but got postponed and will now be released on April 14.

The actress will also join the cast of 'Citadel' alongside Varun Dhawan in Russo Brother's creation and has Shiva Nirvana's Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda.