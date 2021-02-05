Bhaijaan of Bollywood- Salman Khan too came forward to answer questions regarding farmers' protest and here's what he has to say:

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The ongoing farmers' protest has reached another level and even global celebrities are coming forward to opine on the same. Now, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood- Salman Khan too came forward to answer questions regarding farmers' protest and he said, "The right thing should be done. The most correct thing should be done. The most noble thing should be done.”

Recently, Salman Khan attended the Indian Pro Music League event in Mumbai, and during that he was asked about the ongoing farmers' protest against the three fresh farm laws. It is reported that he first avoided the question but later answered it. To be noted, Salman has spoken up on farmers' protest for the first time.

Earlier, many celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut have opined on the protest and the celebrities are divided on their take on the Centre's farm laws. Before this, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement over the farmers' protest and they tweeted it with the hashtags like #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

After this, Sachin Tendulkar, Ajay Devgn, and many other celebs started tweeting about it and they were highly trolled by the social media users for not standing up with the farmers. While the Internet is also divided over the protest. A few days back, the International pop singer Rihanna also extended her support for the ongoing farmer protest, to which she received major flak on social media as many called out and said, 'she should not speak in between India's internal matter.'

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in Radhe, the film is slated to release on Eid this year. The actor was last seen in the film Bharat and Dabangg 3, both of the films were released in the year 2019.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma