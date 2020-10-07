Arjun Bijlani shared the traumatic news on his social media handle and said, "I can take care of my family, even if it is from a distance."

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Days after his wife, Neha Swami, tested positive for the coronavirus, Television actor Arjun Bijlani on Wednesday informed that his six-year-old son, Ayaan, has also tested positive for the deadly virus.

Bijlani shared the traumatic news on his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of his son Ayaan with a heartfelt note about his son's health condition.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun wrote, "The moment that I dreaded the most has, unfortunately, come true. My boy, Ayaan, has also tested positive for the Coronavirus. Though the rapid test had come negative, the detailed PCR test came positive. He is in quarantine with my wife, Neha, who is also fighting the virus.

View this post on Instagram Keep us in yours prayers ... !!! A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) onOct 6, 2020 at 11:56pm PDT

Both my tests have come negative, and I wish it stays the same so that I can take care of my family, even if it is from a distance. At this moment, all I can say is, please be safe. You never know how and when you might contract the virus. The outside world seems to be very alluring right now, but its best to stay indoors. The virus shows different symptoms on different people, so please don’t take it lightly. Please keep us in your prayers and thoughts. Stay safe and I wish that this virus never reaches your home (sic)."

Arjun's wife Neha tested positive for coronavirus on October 4 and he shared the news on Instagram and wrote, "Sucks !!! Good news -The rapid tests of ayaan me and my two helps are all negative.. will test again in 2 or 3 days . Thank you for all your wishes . Neha is fine .. keep us in your prayers ."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma