'The Miss is Now Mrs': Vicky Kaushal Goes Candid About His Married Life With Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal who is considered one of the most versatile actors recently graced the latest 'Punjabi-Munde' edition episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7 alongside Sidharth Malhotra and revealed some interesting and goss-worthy details about his life.

Vicky talked about his wedding and life after his marriage with Katrina Kaif on Karan's show. In the episode, Karan asked Vicky how it feels to be married to Katrina Kaif.

In response to the question, Vicky revealed, "It actually does feel great. I really truly do feel settled. It's a very beautiful feeling to kind of have that companion. And I just feel truly lucky to just find that in her - life partner. She is a wonderful soul and one of the wisest and the most compassionate people I have ever come across."

He further went on to say, "I really learn from her a lot and she really grounds me. She is like a mirror to me. She would state out hard facts which I need to know and hear. And you always need that person with you. I truly feel fortunate to have her as my life partner."

When asked about the one thing Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have fought over, the actor said, "Closet space." He added, "It is shrinking. She has got one and a half room, I have got one cupboard which might soon become a drawer." Karan Johar, agreeing with Vicky Kaushal, added that when he visited the couple, he saw that Vicky Kaushal barely has any closet space.

KJo aka Karan Johar further went and asked the 'URI' star if he had ever imagined that he would marry Katrina one day, Vicky further went and answered, "Whatever happened last season on this couch--it was really my moment to know that she knows about me. We had never met before that."

Not just this! Recalling events from the wedding, the star also shared how amidst the fanfare of their dream-like wedding, memes and funny tweets that were widely shared did not escape his attention, "We had a blast reading those messages. Some of the most random things were being said...Something about drones being shot down" Vicky added.

Meanwhile, Karan also managed to finally make Sidharth Malhotra to admit that he is dating Kiara Advani.