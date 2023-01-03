The Menu OTT Release Date: Here’s When And Where You Can Watch The First Horror-Comedy Of The Year

The dark horror comedy film ’The Menu’ is all set to premiere on OTT platform this week. The film released theatrically on November 18, 2022, has been helmed by Mark Mylod.

The Menu features an ensemble cast of stars including Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Reed Birney, Judith Light, and John Leguizamo. The film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival.

The Menu was set on a budget of $30 million. Upon its theatrical release, the film grossed over $71 million worldwide and received positive feedback from the audiences and critics alike.

The Menu will be streaming on OTT this week on digital platform Disney+ Hotstar. The film will start streaming from January 4, 2023.

The official plot of the Anya Taylor-Jay film revolves around "a young couple who visits an exclusive destination restaurant on a remote island where the acclaimed chef has prepared a lavish tasting menu, along with some shocking surprise.”

According to Deadline, "Fiennes plays the world-class chef who sets it all up and adds some unexpected ingredients to the menu planned. The action follows one particular A-list couple that takes part. I've heard Stone will play half of that couple."

The Menu also stars Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, John Leguizamo, Reed Birney, Paul Adelstein, Aimee Carrero, Arturo Castro, Mark St. Cyr, Rob Yang, Rebecca Koon, and Peter Grosz. Apart from The Menu, the animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 will also be premiering on OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar tomorrow.

The official plot of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 read, 'When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.”