The Marvels Release Date: Brie Larson-Starrer To Clash With Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' On Diwali 2023 | See FIRST Poster

The Marvels has been one of the most anticipated projects of MCU and has created excitement after the ending of Ms Marvel. Starring Brie Larson and Iman Vellani in the lead role, the makers have finally announced the release date of The Marvel.

Releasing the first poster of The Marvels, the Instagram page of Marvel India wrote, "Higher. Further. Faster. Together. Check out the brand-new teaser poster for Marvel Studios' The Marvels, coming to theatres November 10."

In India, The Marvels will release on Diwali 2023 week and will clash with Salman Khan's Tiger 3.

The Marvels will introduce Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. The official synopsis reads, "Following the events of Ms Marvel, Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau begin swapping places with each other every time they use their powers and must team up to figure out why."

At the end of Marvel's mini-series 'Ms Marvel', Kamala Khan accidentally switches places with Captain Marvel. The Marvels will continue the story from the end of Ms Marvels.

Brie also posted the picture with the star cast on her Instagram. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "WARNING: beautiful humans."

Samuel L Jackson will reprise his role of Nick Fury in The Marvels. Meanwhile, Zawe Ashton will be seen as a villain. Korean actor Park Seo-joon will be seen in the film as well but his role in the film is not disclosed yet.