The Lord of the Rings-The Power of Rings: When And Where To Watch Amazon Prime's Lavish Series

Amazon's highly anticipated and awaited series The Lord of the Rings: The Power of the Rings is nearly here. A series made with a lavish budget will not just take you to the middle earth but will unravel some never seen things too. JRR Tolkien's magnum opus 'The Rings of Power' takes before the events of The Lord of the Rings and is touted to be a prequel in a sense.

The Lord of Rings: The Power Of Rings is set in the second age of middle earth where the world is divided across globally impactful events. The series will take viewers to an era where powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested and many great villains rose.

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power will debut with a two-episode premiere on September 1 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. and in India, the series will stream on (September 2) at 11 a.m. on Amazon Prime Video.

The Lord Of Rings: The Power Of Rings- Episodes

Episode 1 (September 1)

Episode 2 (September 1)

Episode 3 (September 9)

Episode 4 (September 16)

Episode 5 (September 23)

Episode 6 (September 30)

Episode 7 (October 7)

Episode 8 (October 14)

On September 2, 2022, a new journey begins. pic.twitter.com/9tnR7WqDoA — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) August 2, 2021

Watch the Official Trailer for #TheRingsOfPower now. Join us in Middle-earth on September 2.pic.twitter.com/TEXeaa1gVP — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) August 23, 2022

The Lord Of Rings: The Power Of Rings- Cast

Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Queen Regent Míriel

Robert Aramayo as Elrond

Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV

Maxim Baldry as Isildur

Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel

Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir

Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor

Trystan Gravelle as Pharazôn

Sir Lenny Henry as Sadoc Burrows

Ema Horvath as Eärien

Markella Kavenagh as Elanor 'Nori' Brandyfoot

Joseph Mawle as TBA

Peter Mullan as King Durin III

Sophia Nomvete as Princess Disa

Lloyd Owen as Elendil

Megan Richards as Poppy Proudfellow

Dylan Smith as Largo Brandyfoot

Charlie Vickers as Halbrand

Leon Wadham as Kemen

Benjamin Walker as High King Gil-galad

Daniel Weyman as The Stranger

Sara Zwangobani as Marigold Brandyfoot

The Lord Of Rings: The Power Of Rings- Synopsis

The full synopsis of the Amazon series reads, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil on Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”