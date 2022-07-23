The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Trailer Reveals New Danger Over Middle-Earth | Watch

'The Lord of the Rings' franchise is back with new series that will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Over the years, The Lord of the Rings books and films have gained a massive fan following all over the world, therefore the new series has made the audience very excited. The trailer of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is out now.

Sharing the trailer, the official Instagram account of Amazon Prime wrote, "Discover the legend that forged the rings. #TheRingsOfPower. This series will be available in all English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada from September 2 only on Amazon Prime Video".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The trailer was unveiled at San Diego Comic Con Fest. The characters' posters were revealed at the event as well. Sharing the posters, Amazon prime wrote, "New #TheRingsOfPower images released exclusively at #SDCC Hall H!".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Based on the novel The Lord of the Rings by J. R. R. Tolkien, the series is set in thousands of years before Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings in the Second Age of Middle-earth. This is one of the most expensive television series ever made, with a budget of at least US$1 billion.

The official synopsis of the series reads, "Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 2, 2022. The series will have further seasons as well.