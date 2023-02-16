The Little Mermaid Teaser: Halle Bailey-Starrer Gives First Glimpse Of Prince Eric And Ursula | Watch

The Little Mermaid has been a big part of the childhood of many people and the audience is excited to see the live-action adaptation of the Disney film. At D23 Expo 2022, Disney gave a glimpse of The Little Mermaid which looked spectacular. Now, Disney has shared the first glimpse of Prince Eric and Ursula.

Watch the teaser here:

Halle Bailey will essay the role of Ariel in the live adaptation which will be directed by Rob Marshall. It is based on the 1989 classic Disney animated film 'The Little Mermaid' and the animated film was also based on a fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen.

'The Little Mermaid' revolves around a mermaid princess Ariel, who wishes to go to the land and win the love of a Prince. To fulfil her wish of becoming a human, Ariel makes a deal with a sea witch Ursala and gives up her beautiful voice. However, Ursala tries to harm Ariel to marry Prince Eric.

Jonah Hauer-King will be seen as Prince Eric, whereas, Melissa McCarthy will star as Ursula. David Magee and Jane Goldman have scripted the new adaptation.

"I'm sure all of you in here can relate to Ariel and how special she is to all of us," Halle Bailey told Deadline. The live adaptation will feature songs created for the original film and new songs will be added as well. The new songs will be penned by original composer Alan Menken, with lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Apart from The Little Mermaid, Disney has announced some other new projects as well including includes The Lion Prequel, Inside Out 2, Peter Pan And Wendy Live action adaptation, Elemental, Elio, Iwaju and Wish, among others.