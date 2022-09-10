The Little Mermaid Teaser: Disney Unveils First Look Of Halle Bailey As Ariel | Watch

Disney has unveiled the first look of the most awaited live-action adaptation of 'The Little Mermaid'. Halle Bailey will essay the role of Ariel in the live adaptation and it is directed by Rob Marshall. It is based on the 1989 classic Disney animated film 'The Little Mermaid' and has a huge fan following across the world. The animated film was also based on a fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen.

Sharing the teaser, Walt Disney Studios wrote, "Out of the sea, wish I could be... part of that world. Disney's The Little Mermaid is coming to theatres May 26, 2023."

Out of the sea, wish I could be... part of that world.



'The Little Mermaid' revolves around a mermaid princess Ariel, who wishes to go to the land and win the love of a Prince. To fulfil her wish of becoming a human, Ariel makes a deal with a sea witch Ursala and gives up her beautiful voice.

Fans are excited about the film. One person wrote, "Without a single doubt, Halle's voice is absolutely PHENOMENAL and matches Ariel's spirit perfectly." Another commented, "The special effects of the ocean are stunning makes me remember that as a child every time my parents took me to the beach I lived next to the ocean. I would always watch The Little Mermaid in the car. Ariel has always been my favourite princess."

Deadline reported that the movie will hit the theatres on May 26, 2023. "I'm sure all of you in here can relate to Ariel and how special she is to all of us," Halle Bailey said. The live adaptation will feature songs created for the original film and new songs will be added as well. The new songs will be penned by original composer Alan Menken, with lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Halle Bailey will star as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula and Javier Bardem as King Triton. David Magee and Jane Goldman have scripted the new adaptation.

Apart from The Little Mermaid, Disney has announced some other new projects as well. This includes The Lion Prequel, Hocus Pocus 2, Disenchanted, Inside Out 2, Peter Pan And Wendy Live action adaptation, Elemental, Elio, Strange World, Iwaju and Wish, among others.

(With ANI inputs)