The Legend Of Maula Jatt: Karan Johar Watches Fawad Khan’s Film In Dubai, Pics Go Viral

Fawad Khan-starrer ‘The Legend Of Maula Jatt’ has been creating a storm at the Pakistani box-office. Also starring Mahira Khan in the lead role, the film has now become the highest grossing Pakistani film ever.

The film did not release in India, however, it seems like filmmaker Karan Johar found a way to watch the film. On Monday, several images and videos of the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ director watching ‘The Legend Of Maula Jatt’ in Dubai went viral on social media.

Several Twitter users took to the comments section and lauded Karan Johar for appreciating the art irrespective of the any other factors. “A ture film maker and admirer of all works even across broaders no love lost Karan johar we hope you injoyed & liked this great peace of work!! Respect,” wrote one user.

“Thats good agar wo dkhne Chala gya he admired fawad khan he also worked with fawad in past , this is a good gesture friendly relation,” wrote another.

For the unversed, ‘The Legend Of Maula Jatt’ is a Punjabi-language remake of Yunus Malik’s 1979 cult classic ‘Maula Jatt’. The film is also one of the highest-budget movies in the history of Pakistani films.

Talking about the film, lead star Fawad Khan told Variety that, “It gives me immense pleasure and is an honour to play the role of the legendry Maula Jatt. It was an absolute joy working with the team. I wish us all the very best of luck to all and I hope the audience enjoys it as much as I enjoyed it during the making.”

“No matter what project I promote I’m asked about ‘The Legend Of Maula Jatt.’ This was a unique experience for me as an actor, learning to act in a language that I don’t know specifically was a challenge that I enjoyed. I believe that great things happen when hard work and patience are combined,” told Mahira Khan in an interview with Variety.