New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Animated web series The Legend of Hanuman premiered on Disney + Hotstar on Friday in seven Indian languages. Created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J kang, and Charuvi Agarwal, the series chronicles the life of Lord Hanuman and his transformation from a mighty warrior to becoming a beacon of hope amidst harrowing darkness.

All 13 episodes of the series are available on the OTT platform in seven different languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Marathi, Kannada, Bengali, and Mayayalam. Here are five reasons to binge-watch this animated series

Use of 3D technology in the series

The series uses immersive 3D technology to enhance visual experience by giving grandeur and depth to the scene. The series uses superior quality visuals and CG in a way that no animated series or movie of Hanuman has been able to achieve in the past.

Dialogues

Unlike most mythological series, the dialogues of this animated series have been written in simple, everyday language so that the conversation is easily grasped by the younger audience.

Title track

The title track of the series has been sung by Kaala Bhairava, who garnered acclaim for his songs from Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Chronicles Hanuman's life in 100 different sketches

The film chronicles the life of Hanuman in 100 different sketches, from his younger days as fearless warrior to becoming God.

Narrates Hanuman's transformation of mighty warrior to God

Created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J kang, and Charuvi Agarwal, all 13 episodes of the series premiered on Disney + Hotstar on Friday.

