The Last Of Us On OTT In India: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know Post-Apocalyptic Drama Series

The Last Of Us Release Date In India: The series stars Pedro Pascal in the lead role.

The post-apocalyptic American drama series ‘The Last of Us’ is all set to premiere in India. The series has emerged as one of the most highly anticipated shows of 2023 and is said to be the largest television production in Canadian history.

The Last Of Us has already garnered positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The series will air across nine episodes and is based on the 2013 video game developed by Naughty Dog. Written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, The Last of Us has been produced by Sony Pictures Television.

The Last Of Us Release Date And Time In India

The American drama series will premiere in India on January 16, 2023. The Last of Us will air exclusively on OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar’s digital platform and a new episode will air every week on Monday at 6:30 AM.

The Last Of Us Cast

The series stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess. Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill and Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen also star in the show.

Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, with Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon and Elaine Miles as Florence will also be a part of the cast of The Last of Us.

The Last of Us Plot

The series follows Joel played by Pedro Pascal who is a smuggler tasked with escorting a teenaged Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey across a post-apocalyptic United States. The pair connect through the harshness of the world they live in and are forced to endure brutal circumstances and ruthless killers on a trek across post-pandemic America.

The Last Of Us Next Episodes

The next episode of the series will air on January 23, 2023 and will subsequently air on every Monday for all nine episodes.

Episode 1: January 16

Episode 2: January 23

Episode 3: January 30

Episode 4: February 6

Episode 5: February 13

Episode 6: February 20

Episode 7: February 27

Episode 8: March 6

Episode 9: March 13