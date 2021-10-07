New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Just like her husband Ajay Devgn, Kajol has also become quite active when it came to working in films back to back. The actress is all set to star in a new film titled The Last Hurrah which will be directed by popular veteran actress Revathy.

Kajol took to her official social media handle to make the announcement about her film. Along with a picture with Revathy she wrote, “So happy to announce my next film with the super awesome Revathi directing me.. called 'The Last Hurrah'. A heartwarming story that made me instantly say YES! Can I hear a “Yipppeee” please?”

Take a look at Kajol's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

The Last Hurrah is based on a true story of a mother who undergoes multiple challenges in her life. Talking about the film, Kajol told IANS, "I think it's a beautiful journey and it deserves to be shared with everyone. And to have Revathy direct me for this story gives me more strength to play Sujata and showcase her strengths."

Talking about the film, Revathy said, "Sujata's journey in 'The Last Hurrah' is extremely close to my heart. It's not only relatable but also inspiring. When Suuraj, Shraddha and I were discussing this film, Kajol was the first person who came to our mind."

Produced by Suuraj Sinngh and Shraddha Agrawal under the banner Blive Productions and Take 23 Studios Production, 'The Last Hurrah' is directed by Revathy and written by Sammeer Arora.

Before, this Kajol was seen in Netflix's Tribhangha where also she played the role of a mother. Apart from her, the film starred Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar in key roles.

With IANS inputs

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal