The King's Affection Creates History, Becomes First K-drama To Win International Emmy

Park Eun-bin has added another feather to her hat as her show 'The King's Affection' won the Best Telenovela award at the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. After getting massive success and international fame with her latest show 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo', Park Eun-Bin's fans are rejoicing that The King's Affection also got the well deserved praise.

The King's Affection becomes the first Korean drama to win in this category.

Announcing the news, International Emmys wrote, "The International Emmy for Telenovela goes to "Yeonmo [The King’s Affection]" produced by KBS / Arc Media / Monster Union / Netflix! #SouthKorea #iemmyWIN"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by International Emmy Awards (@iemmys)

The 50th International Emmy Awards was attended by Song Joong Ki, Im Siwan, Lee Sun Kyun and Rain. Meanwhile, Lee Sun Kyun received the Best Performance by an Actor for the Apple TV+ series ‘Dr. Brain’.

Song Joong Ki presented the International Emmy Directorate Award. Sharing the news, the official page of International Emmys wrote, "South Korean actor, Song Joong-ki will present the International Emmy Directorate Award to Miky Lee, Vice Chairwoman, CJ Group, at the 50th International Emmy Awards on Monday, November 21 in New York City! #iemmys".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by International Emmy Awards (@iemmys)

Apart from Park Eun-bin, The King's Affection also stars Rowoon, Nam Yoon-su, Choi Byung-chan, Bae Yoon-kyung, and Jung Chae-yeon.

The official synopsis reads, "When the crown prince is killed, his twin sister assumes the throne while trying to keep her identity and affection for her first love a royal secret."

The chemistry between Park Eun-Bin and Rowoon won the audience's hearts and the show became a massive success. The 20 episodes series is now streaming on Netflix.

On the work front, Park Eun Bin was last seen in Extraordinary Attorney Woo. The show is now streaming on Netflix. Eun Bin essayed the role of Woo Young-woo, a female rookie attorney with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) who is hired by a major law firm in Seoul. She will also be seen in the film Boston 1947.