New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Kashmir Files has become the talk of the town ever since its release on March 11. The film has beaten block bluster movies like Aamir Khan's Dangal and is at par with Baahubali 2. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the movie is gaining a lot of limelight due to its topic - the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. The film is based on true events and depicts the tragedy of many real-life characters who witnessed the massacre first-hand.

Here's the horrendous story of Girija Tickoo whose account of torture and gang-rape will make your stomach churn.

Girija Tickoo's character is shown as Sharda Pandit in the movie. She used to work as a laboratory assistant in a government school in Kashmir. Girija was married to a Kashmiri Pandit from Bandipora. She and her family had moved to Jammu after terrorists threatened the Pandits to leave the Valley. However, in June 1990, Girija returned to the Valley upon receiving a call from someone who told her that the situation in Kashmir had improved. The person called her to collect her paycheck and ensured her protection. While returning, Girija was kidnapped and raped, and then killed in the most horrific manner. Five men, one of them a colleague, brutally tortured Girija. They used a carpenter’s saw to tear her apart.

Recently, Girija's niece, Sidhi Raina, took to Instagram after decades of remaining in silence and shared what happened with Girija and her family during the turbulent time.

Here's what Girija's niece, Sidhi Raina, wrote:

The Kashmir Files has released worldwide. This film shows the horrifying nights not only my family went through but what every Kashmiri Pandit family went through.

TW (Trigger Warning): Rape, Torture, Murder

My father’s sister, Girjia Tickoo, was a librarian at a University who had gone to collect her paycheck, on her way back the bus she was traveling from was stopped and what happened next still leaves me in shivers, tears, and nausea.

My bua was then thrown into a taxi, with 5 men (one of them being her colleague), who tortured her, raped her, and then brutally murdered her by cutting her alive with a carpenter saw.

Imagine being the brother who had to recognize his Babli, who wasn’t at fault in this gruesome battle of total hypocrisy. Till this date I’ve never heard anyone from my family speak about this incident.

My father tells me every brother lived in such shame and anger that they nothing had been done to receive justice for my Babli Bua.

I am fortunate enough to be part of @KOAYouth @KOAorg where I am connected to youth from the Kashmiri Pandit community where we can share our past.

This is my plead to ALL of you to watch the Kashmir Files and take your friends and family with you.

Check her post here:

