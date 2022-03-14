New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The weekend just ended and two Friday releases are giving each other a tough competition at the box office. The Kashmir Files and Radhe Shyam have successfully made it through the first weekends and both the movies are going strong till now. The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri is getting praises from everyone and in many states, it has been declared tax-free.

The Kashmir Files, starring Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty, was released in theatre on March 11. Despite its small case release, it managed to perform well at the box office by collecting Rs 3.55 crore on an opening day. On the second day, the film show growth and collected 8.50 cr but on Day 3 that is Sunday, The Kashmir Files collected its highest ever with 15. 10cr.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh informed and wrote, "#TheKashmirFiles shows PHENOMENAL GROWTH… Grows 325.35% on Day 3 [vis-à-vis Day 1], NEW RECORD… Metros + mass belt, multiplexes + single screens, the *opening weekend biz* is TERRIFIC across the board... Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: ₹ 27.15 cr. #India biz."

On the other hand, Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde was one of the most anticipated releases of 2022 but it looks like the game is over for this movie. In its first three days, the film only made 14.50 crores, with Sunday contributing another 5 crores. Radhe Shyam was taken aback by the tsunami of The Kashmir Files' impact on the audience and its buzz after release. The film released on March 11 had collected Rs 4.50 cr on an opening day, while on Saturday it collected 4.60 cr, and on Day 3 that is Sunday, it managed to gather only Rs 5 cr.

Radhe Shyam's story revolves around a fortune-teller and a doctor and how their romance blossoms. Radhe Shyam’s cast also includes Bhagyashree, Sathyaraj, Jagapathi Babu, Sachin Khedekar, and Priyadarshi. The film is running in theatres in five languages – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

