New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, has hit the screens on March 11 and has recorded the second highest opening day. But the movie has not been able to perform well outside the Southern markets. According to Box Office India, Radhe Shyam has collected Rs 4.50 crore in Hindi, which is less considering the huge scale of the movie, and it was released in multiple languages. The romantic period drama has also done well in Maharashtra. The total collection of Radhe Shyam is approximately Rs 41 crore.

On the other hand, The Kashmir Files, starring Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty, was released in theatre on March 11. It has managed to perform well on the box office and has collected Rs 3.25 crore, despite its small scale release. The movie has been able to give competition to Prabhas’ movie, Radhe Shyam. According to Box Office India, The Kashmir Files was released on around 700 screens, but it still has a better opening than other theatrical releases like Badhaai Do, Bunty Aur Babli, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Bell Bottom and Roohi.

Box Office India calls Radhe Shyam’s Hindi collection disappointing and says that the chances of seeing a huge jump on Saturday are unlikely. Meanwhile, the Kashmir Files has beaten Radhe Shyam in North Indian regions like Delhi NCR, Punjab, Haryana. But Radhe Shyam performed better in Uttar Pradesh because it has a wider release than the Kashmir Files. The Kashmir Files has done good business in Gujarat as well.Apart from the Kashmir Files, Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, is still giving competition to Radhe Shyam even after the two weeks of its release. The movie was released on February 25.

Radhe Shyam is a romantic period drama set in Europe in the 1970s, and it is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. It has been released in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil. The Kashmir Files is a drama film, which is written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri. The movie showcases the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus during the Kashmir Insurgency.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav