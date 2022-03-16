New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Kashmir Files, starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi, has continued to take box office collections by storm. The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus during the Kashmir Insurgency in the 1990s. The movie, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is getting all the praise from the audience and critics.

According to the film critic, Taran Adarsh, the box office collection of the Kashmir Files on Day 4 is Rs 15.05 crore, and it has beaten the records made by the big budget Bollywood movies pre-pandemic and post-pandemic. The post-pandemic movie releases like Sooryavanshi and Gangubai Kathiawadi made Rs 14.51 crore and Rs 8.19 crore, respectively, on Day 4. Meanwhile, the blockbuster movies that were released before the pandemic like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and URI: The Surgical Strike made Rs 13.75 crore and Rs 10.51 crore respectively on Day 4.

The Kashmir Files was released with the big-budget movie, Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, and the five days collection of the movie will go up to Rs 60 crores approximately. However, Radhe Shyam is not able to perform well at the box office despite the big names associated with it. Box Office India mentioned that Radhe Shyam (Hindi) only collected approximately Rs 1.50 crore on Monday, and the total collection of the movie in Hindi is approximately Rs 15.50 crore. Moreover, the movie has also seen a downfall in its regional market. It only made Rs 3 crore approximately in Andhra Pradesh.

The Kashmir Files is likely to affect the earning of upcoming movie releases like Bachchhan Paandey, starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi.

According to the Box Office India, The Kashmir Files will soon get a Rs 20 crore nett day, and it is likely to get stronger in the second week as the bulk booking of the shows has started already. The booking is not just limited to national multiplex but to many independent multiplexes as well. The film has been made tax-free in Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Karnataka and Uttarakhand.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav