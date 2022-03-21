New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's official, The Kashmir Files is heading towards being the biggest release of 2022 so far. The film on Sunday scooped up around 27-28 crore net to get the second weekend of 71 crore net plus as per Box office India. The film till now has managed to cross Rs 168 crore on the Box Office. The film starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi, directed by Vivek Agnihotri was released on March 11.

Earlier, Taran Adarsh had shared the BO collection of film and wrote, "#TheKashmirFiles is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Day 9 [Sat] is HIGHER than *all 8 days*... Trending like #Baahubali2 in *Weekend 2*... There's a *strong possibility* of hitting ₹ 28 cr - ₹ 30 cr today [Day 10]... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr. Total: ₹ 141.25 cr. #India biz."

Meanwhile, Bachchhan Paandey starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi according to Box office India struggled on Sunday as mass belts were already getting Holi advantage on Saturday so Sunday never got that big boost. As per BOI, the film on Sunday collected around Rs 11.5-12 crore. The film has not been able to go anywhere due to the domination of The Kashmir Files.

Taran Adarsh shared the second-day collections of Bachchhan Paandey on Sunday and wrote, "#BachchhanPaandey gets hit by the unprecedented #TKF wave across the country... Mass circuits are steady, but plexes remain low on Day 2... Needs to improve its performance on Day 3... Fri 13.25 cr, Sat 12 cr. Total: Rs 25.25 cr. #India biz."

The action-comedy film 'Bachchhan Paandey' is a remake of the Tamil film 'Jigarthanda' is directed by Farhad Samji and was released on March 18th. 'Bachchhan Paandey' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and written by Nischay Kuttanda and Samji, also features Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Abhimanyu Singh, Snehal Daabbi, and Saharsh Kumar Shukla.

