New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Vivek Agnihotri's blockbuster, The Kashmir Files is all set to release on the OTT platform after successfully smashing records at the box office in India and worldwide. The Kashmir Files is the movie that literally brought back the audience to the theatres after the Covid-infused gap of 2 years. The film will be released in four languages including, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu.

Zee has acquired the streaming rights of the movie and sharing the same, ZEE 5 wrote, "The horrors of the Kashmir tragedy deserve to be heard, seen, and questioned! Let's learn the truth of Kashmir in #TheKashmirFiles coming soon on #ZEE5."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

The Kashmir Files OTT Release Date:

Although Zee 5 has not released the exact streaming date for The Kashmir Files, it is likely that the date announcement will be done soon. As per rules, any movie is allowed to release on OTT platfroms after completing 8 weeks and hence if we go by that then the film is likely to release in the second week of May 2022.

Talking about the film’s OTT premiere, director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said, “The Kashmir Files is not just a film but an emotion and a movement. I am glad that the theatrical release received such an overwhelming response across the world and now with its World Digital Premiere on India’s largest homegrown video streaming platform - ZEE5, the film will reach more people and will continue to strike a chord in millions”.

“The Kashmir Files has received a massive response from the audiences, and we are happy to bring it exclusively on ZEE5, making it accessible to millions of Indians,” said Manish Kalra, Chief Business officer, ZEE5 India.

Released on March 11, The Kashmir Files has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in the covid era and is based on exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s. Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files is written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar in pivotal roles.

Posted By: Ashita Singh