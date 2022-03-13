New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Based on the historical past of Kashmiri Pandits, the Kashmir Files were released in theatres on Friday, March 11. It had an exceptional opening at the Box office as it minted Rs 3.55 crores on the very first day. Now, the Kashmir Files' team, including producer Abhishek Agarwal, director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, and actor Pallavi Joshi, had received appreciation for their film from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday after their meet.

Film Analyst Taran Adarsh had shared a pic to break the information and wrote, "THE KASHMIR FILES' TEAM MEETS PM MODI... #TheKashmirFiles producers #AbhishekAgarwal, #PallaviJoshi and #VivekRanjanAgnihotri [who has directed the film] met Hon. Prime Minister Shri #NarendraModi Ji... The Prime Minister appreciated the team as well as the film."

See Here:

'THE KASHMIR FILES' TEAM MEETS PM MODI... #TheKashmirFiles producers #AbhishekAgarwal, #PallaviJoshi and #VivekRanjanAgnihotri [who has directed the film] met Hon. Prime Minister Shri #NarendraModi ji... The Prime Minister appreciated the team as well as the film. pic.twitter.com/OO27CsvT1n — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 12, 2022



Abhishek Agarwal also shared pictures of their meeting with the Prime Minister on his Twitter handle and wrote, "It was a pleasure to meet our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi Ji. What makes it more special is his appreciation and noble words about #TheKashmirFiles. We've never been prouder to produce a film. Thank you, Modi Ji."

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri retweeted this and added, "I am so glad for you @AbhishekOfficl you have shown the courage to produce the most challenging truth of Bharat. #TheKashmirFiles screenings in the USA proved the changing mood of the world in the leadership of @Narendra Modi."

Informing about the Box Office collection, TA Taran wrote, “#TheKashmirFiles springs a BIGGG SURPRISE on Day 1 Despite limited showcasing [630+ screens], the film goes from strength to strength during the course of the day Evening and night shows EXTRAORDINARY SOLID GROWTH on Day 2 and 3 is a surety Fri 3.55 cr. #India biz.”

The film revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files is bankrolled by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.

Posted By: Ashita Singh