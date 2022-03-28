New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Fans can rejoice! The Kashmir Files is going to be released on the OTT platform after 8 weeks of theatre run. Before the Pandemic, films were only allowed to release on OTT platfroms after completing 8 weeks. However, the rule was later mended in the Pandemic era and now, The Kashmir Files helmed by Vivek Agnihotri will be released on Zee 5.

Everyone is aware of the success of The Kashmir Files at the Box Office, this movie from its opening day has shattered some of the big box office records. Now, Anupam Kher-starrer is all set to make a splash on OTT soon.

As per Bollywood Hungama reports, the blockbuster 'The Kashmir Files' will be released on Zee5 after completing 8 weeks in cinemas.

"Even before the film was out, it was decided that it’ll not premiere on OTT before 8 weeks. Now that the film is doing extraordinary business, the idea is to keep pushing it in cinemas as much as possible. Not just the usual moviegoing audience, many who haven’t stepped in a cinema hall for years have gone to see The Kashmir Files," Bollywood Hungama reported citing its source.

"The film is in the third week and even right now, there’s a lot of demand for the film, with the makers getting requests even from far-flung areas. It has managed to sustain itself despite the release of the much-loved film, RRR. Hence, Zee Studios and the other stakeholders haven’t decided on a date for the digital release. However, it won’t be out on Zee5 before 8 weeks. There’s no need to compromise on the blockbuster theatrical run," the source added.

Talking about, The Kashmir Files released on March 11 is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits. Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, it stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles.

Posted By: Ashita Singh