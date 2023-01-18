The Kashmir Files Re-release: Vivek Agnihotri's Directorial To Hit Theatres Again On THIS Date

The Kashmir Files became one of the most successful films in 2022 when other Bollywood films failed to impress the audience. The movie is all set to re-release in theatres on January 19, 2023. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency in 1990.

Announcing the re-release of The Kashmir Files, "ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles is re-releasing on January 19, - The Kashmiri Hindu Genocide Day. This is the first time ever a film is releasing twice in the span of a year. If you missed watching it on BIG SCREEN, book your tickets NOW."

ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles is re-releasing on 19th January - The Kashmiri Hindu Genocide Day. This is the first time ever a film is releasing twice in a year. If you missed watching it on BIG SCREEN, book your tickets NOW👇. https://t.co/LP0NKokbaehttps://t.co/J7s03w8P31 pic.twitter.com/TNxhq0L68V — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher wrote, "Probably for the first time a film releases a second time in the same year. Please watch #TheKashmirFiles releasing tomorrow again to pay tribute to #33YearsOfKPEXodus!"

Probably for the first time a film releases a second time in the same year. Please watch #TheKashmirFiles releasing tomorrow again to pay tribute to #33YearsOfKPEXodus!🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/neXPYxniVx — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 18, 2023

The Kashmir Files was a massive success at the box office and clashed with big-budgeted films like Bachchhan Paandey and Radhe Shyam. According to Bollywood Hungama, The Kashmir Files collected around Rs 340 crores worldwide.

The movie was made tax-free in Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra. The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher and Vivek Agnihotri will reunite for 'The Vaccine War' and have started shooting for the film.

Sharing the first poster from the film, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, "ANNOUNCEMENT: Presenting ‘THE VACCINE WAR’ - an incredible true story of a war that you didn’t know India fought. And won with its science, courage & great Indian values. It will release on Independence Day, 2023. In 11 languages. Please bless us. #TheVaccineWar."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri)

The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15, 2023, in 11 languages: Hindi, English, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu and Assamese.