‘The Kashmir Files Is Garbage’: Filmmaker Saeed Mirza Sparks Controversy With His Remarks

Director and screenplay writer Saeed Akhtar Mirza has called The Kashmir Files film 'garbage', adding that there is no point in taking sides in the film. The filmmaker said that the issues faced by the Kashmiri Pandit were real, however, the film lacked in capturing the depth of the situation and mainly focused on taking sides between the two nations.

In an interview with The Indian Express, 'Naseem' director said, "For me, The Kashmir Files is garbage. Is the Kashmiri Pandit issue garbage? No, it's not. It's real. Is it just Kashmiri Hindus?"

He further added, "No. Muslims, too, are caught in an incredibly vulgar trap of the machinations of intelligence agencies, nations with so-called national interests, and paid guys from across the border, who continue to create havoc. The point is not to take sides. Be human and try to understand."

Saeed Akhtar Mirza is a renowned name in the Bollywood film industry and is known for his creations including, 'Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro', 'Naseem', whereas also directed popular TV serials such as 'Intezaar' and 'Nukkad.' Mirza also wrote a short film titled 'Karma Cafe' which was released in 2018.

Recently, a series of people were seen taking a jibe at the film's creators where Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid also called the film a "vulgar and propaganda" movie at the International Film Festival of India.

Reacting to his comment, the lead of the film, and veteran actor Anupam Kher called Nadav a "person who himself is vulgar and an opportunist". Later on, the director of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri said that he will quit filmmaking if Nadav can prove that the events depicted in his film are false.

The Kashmir Files was released on March 11 in theaters and is one of the most commercially successful Hindi films of the year. The plot of the film depicts the brutal exodus of the Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir, which took place around 1980 and the early 90s.

Helmed by director Vivek Agnihotri, the film features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi in prominent roles.

Talking about Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming venture, the filmmaker has already started the shooting of his next film titled, 'The Vaccine War.' The film is set to be released on August 15, 2023, however, the cast of the film is yet to be disclosed.