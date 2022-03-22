New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Kashmir Files is making the headlines ever since its release. The movie, starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi, is getting all the praise from the critics and has surprised everyone with its box office collections. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the movie is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency in 1990. It showcases the true events and tragedy of several real-life characters who witness this horrific incident. One of the characters in the film is inspired by B.K. Ganjoo, who lived in Srinagar with his family and was ruthlessly killed by the terrorists.

Here’s the dreadful story of B.K. Ganjoo who got killed during Kashmir Insurgency

B.K. Ganjoo was a telecom engineer, who lived with his wife and children in Srinagar. In March 1990, Ganjoo was coming home during the curfew relaxation period. When he reached the house, his wife saw that he was being followed. Ganjoo’s wife locked the doors, and he hid himself in the drum of rice. The terrorists searched the entire house and were about to leave, but his neighbours provided hint to them about Ganjoo hiding in the rice drum. After this, Ganjoo was shot dead by the terrorists.

In The Kashmir Files, it is shown how the terrorists shot Ganjoo point-blank through the rice container while he was hiding. Bhasha Sumbli portrays the role of Ganjoo’s wife in the movie. She also played the role of Girija Tickoo, who was also killed by the terrorists.

In an interview with Asianet Newsable, Reeta Parimoo, the wife of Ganjoo’s colleague, recalled the horrific incident about Ganjoo’s death. “I saw an Army jeep stop in front of my house. I was wondering why the jeep stopped at my house. I saw my husband coming out of it. He said they have killed my colleague, Ganjoo. He said three to four back, the terrorists had threatened Ganjoo that they will kill him. They suspected that Ganjoo was leaking their messages to the central government,” she said.

“Ganjoo's wife made him hide in a big rice drum. The terrorists could not find him. While they were going back someone told them he is hiding in the drum. The terrorists fired six bullets into the drum, killing Ganjoo,” she added.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav