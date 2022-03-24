New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: All hail the Kashmir Files! Vivek Agnihotri's directorial venture on Thursday crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. The Kashmir Files' on Wednesday earned Rs 10 crore to finally cross the mark. The film has now beaten the lifetime collection of the earlier post-pandemic blockbuster, Sooryavanshi, and is now the most successful Hindi film of the pandemic era.

The Kashmir Files is currently dominating the Box Office as it crushed Prabhas' Radhe Shyam and now giving heavy competition to Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon-starrer Bachchhan Paandey.

Sharing the same Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter and wrote, "#TheKashmirFiles crosses ₹ 200 cr mark 🔥🔥🔥... Also crosses *lifetime biz* of #Sooryavanshi... Becomes HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM [pandemic era]... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr, Tue 10.25 cr, Wed 10.03 cr. Total: ₹ 200.13 cr. #India biz."

As per film critic, Taran Adarsh the movie has surpassed the earnings of post-pandemic releases including, Sooryavanshi, 83 and Spiderman: No Way Home too. The film had earned collected around ₹41 crore in five days crushing some of the major Box office records.

Also, its hype in India is increasing day by day and many states have also declared the film tax-free. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi and several other Bollywood celebs endorsed the film and urged everyone to watch it.

Speaking at a press conference Bollywood actor Aamir Khan had said, "This film has touched the emotions of all people who believe in humanity and that's what is wonderful. I will definitely watch the film and I am so happy to see that the film is successful. I feel this is the time in India which was sad, people should look at carefully and remember.”

Meanwhile, actors like Ajay Devgn, Sunil Shetty, director Ram Gopal Verma among others endorsed the movie and hailed it.

India's latest buzz movie, The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in then Jammu and Kashmir in 1990. Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Puneet Issar, and others in pivotal roles.

Posted By: Ashita Singh