New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, this year's much-anticipated film RRR: Rise Roar Revolt had hit the big screens on March 25. The director SS Rajamouli and lead of the film Jr NTR and Ram Charan are basking in the glory of the film. However, with the release of RRR, another film that recently became the talk of the town 'The Kashmir Files' witnessed a slight dip at the box office as it earned Rs 4.50 crores on Friday. Both the films have created a massive buzz on the big screen.

While The Kashmir File earned Rs 3.55 crore on day 1, RRR got the earth-shattering response as the film garnered Rs 156 crores in India on day 1. The SS Rajamouli's directorial also minted Rs 67 crores overseas on the first day of the show.

The Vivek Agnihotri directorial was released in theatres on March 11. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, The Kashmir Files witnessed an impact on the box office due to the release of RRR.

On the date of RRR's release, The Kashmir Files grossed Rs 4.50 crore, taking its total collection to an impressive Rs 211.83 crore.

Taking to Twitter, Taran wrote, "#TheKashmirFiles is impacted due to #RRR + reduction of screens and shows... Biz should jump on [third] Sat and Sun... [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 211.83 cr. #India biz."

It was expected that the film will grow a little over the weekend before petering out on the weekdays.

Meanwhile talking about RRR, then the movie started with a bang in the Hindi belt as it garnered 25 crores, whereas in Andhra Pradesh the movie earned 75 crores. As per the exact numbers shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, RRR earned 27 crores in Nizam, 10 crores in Tamil Nadu. While in Karnataka, the numbers reached 14.5 crores. RRR in Kerala garnered 4 crores. The film in India earned a whopping amount of 156 crores.

While The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s, RRR’s storyline is on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen