Vivek Agnihotri Warns Nadav Lapid: 'If Any Hindu Is Targeted In Kashmir After This...'

Amid the ongoing controversy regarding Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid's 'vulgar propaganda' remarks, 'The Kashmir Files' filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri headed to his Twitter handle and wrote, "If any Hindu is targeted in Kashmir after this, you know who has the blood on his/her hand... Pl save this tweet."

Vivek Agnihotri made these remarks after a site associated with The Resistance Front (TRF) published a list of 56 Kashmiri Pandit workers employed by PMRP and threatened them with increasing violence.

If any Hindu is targeted in Kashmir after this, you know who has the blood on his/her hand.



Pl save this tweet. https://t.co/pju0sohWap — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 5, 2022

Posting a 'warning' message, the filmmaker claimed that The Resistance Front, which is an offshoot of the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, was given 'ideological support' rom the GoI platform. Agnihotri's remarks were an indirect reference to Lapid's comments at the IFFI that was held in Goa.

"In less than a week, after Islamist terrorists were given ideological support openly from GOI’s platform #IFFI2022, The Resistance Front (a front of LeT) has issued a list of Kashmiri Hindus to be targeted by its terrorists. Pl save this tweet," he wrote in his tweet.

Additionally, Vivek attached some pictures of Nadav Lapid, taken during his address at the IFFI in Goa. Additionally, the pics featured J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who recently alleged that the BJP supports The Kashmir Files to defame Muslims, particularly Kashmiris. "Pic 1/2: Cause Pic 3/4: Effect," wrote the director.

Pic 1/2: Cause

Pic 3/4: Effect



In less than a week, after Islamist terrorists were given ideological support openly from GOI’s platform #IFFI2022, The Resistance Front (a front of LeT) has issued a list of Kashmiri Hindus to be targeted by its terrorists.

Pl save this tweet. pic.twitter.com/syFTkuKEix — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 5, 2022

The whole controversy erupted is a follow up of Nadav Lapid's remarks termed 'The Kashmir Files' a "propaganda" and "vulgar," at IFFI 2022, adding that he was shocked and disturbed after watching it.

His comments read, "All of us are disturbed. It felt to us like a 'propaganda, vulgar movie' inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious competition. I feel totally comfortable in sharing these feelings openly on stage since the spirit of the festival truly accepts critical discussion which is essential for art and life."