The much-talked-about film 'The Kashmir Files' has been creating a buzz on the internet ever since the film was released. Helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s. People across India are supporting the film and showing their love. Taking the love support to next level, popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast, booked an entire cinema hall in Delhi to organise a free show of the film for people who are not able to afford the show.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Gaurav had tweeted, "17th March, 1 PM, INOX Janakpuri, Delhi. Free show for anyone who cannot afford a ticket #TheKashmirFiles" On Sunday (March 20), Taneja took to his Twitter account and shared another video where he can be seen hanking the entire audience for coming.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "A generation which ignores history has no past and no future."

17th March , 1 PM, INOX Janakpuri , Delhi.

Free show for anyone who cannot afford a ticket #TheKashmirFiles https://t.co/ijgEwvKaTm — Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) March 16, 2022

Responding to the tweet, the director of the film Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has shown his gratitude towards Gaurav's efforts. Vivek Agnihotri quote-tweeted his video and thanked him as he wrote, "Thanks @flyingbeast320 for your social service."

For unversed, Gaurav Taneja and his wife Rithu Rathee Taneja are currently participating in the Star Plus' reality show 'Smart Jodi.' Taneja is one of the most popular YouTubers in India with a fan following of 7.3 million subscribers. The YouTuber often uploads vlogs on his primary channel named 'Flying Beast'. Gaurav also has 2 other channels, which go by the name of 'FitMuscle TV' and 'Rasbhari Ke Papa'. Both the channels have 2 million subscribers and 1.25 million subscribers respectively.

Talking about 'The Kashmir Files', the film features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Chinmay Mandlekar, Prakash Belavadi, and Puneet Issar among others. The film has been garnered tons of appreciation.

