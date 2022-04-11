New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It has been confirmed! After 'The Kashmir Files' smashing success on Box office and otherwise, Vivek Agnihotri will reunite with 'The Kashmir Files', producers Abhishek Agarwal Arts and I Am Buddha Productions for two more projects.

On Monday, Vivek Agnihotri shared a video and made an official announcement regarding the same. Sharing the announcement he also wished Abhishek Agarwal a happy birthday and wrote, "A very happy birthday to Tiger Producer @abhishekofficl Gives me great pleasure to announce a new collaboration between @AAArtsOfficial & @i_ambuddha. Love. Always.

Abhishek Agarwal, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, and Pallavi Joshi are to produce the two movies, which will be under 'The Kashmir Files' trilogy, and Tej Narayan Agarwal will present them.

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files is still roaring in the Cinemas, with its hard-hitting reality and heart-wrenching portrayal of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, 'The Kashmir Files' joined the Rs 250 crore club recently, fuelling anticipation for the next project from the team.

With the grand start for 'The Kashmir Files' which became the talk of the nation after its release, the makers will shortly announce the other details regarding the upcoming tales on the spine-chilling and unreported truths of Indian history very soon.

The movie, starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi, has managed to collect more than Rs 250 crore within two weeks and has become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films in the post-pandemic era.

The Kashmir Files director, Vivek Agnihotri has also directed The Tashkent Files in 2019, for which he won the National Film Award for Best Screenplay - Dialogues. It was also reported that after The Kashmir Files, Vivek will soon announce his next that is The Delhi Files. The Kashmir Files had been made tax-free in Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra.

The Kashmir Files despite being a low-budget movie, excelled in the theatres and single-handedly pulled all the crowd back. It created a wave that was never seen before. It also managed to defeat Prabhas's Radhe Shyam and Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey on the Indian Box Office.

Posted By: Ashita Singh