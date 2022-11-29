The Kashmir Files Controversy: Swara Bhaskar, Ranvir Shorey React To Israeli Filmmaker's Statement

Jury chief filmmaker Nadav Lapid's controversial remarks regarding Vivek Agnihotri-directorial film 'The Kashmir Files' have sparked debates in India. Lapid termed the hit film as "propaganda" and "vulgar," adding that he was shocked and disturbed after watching it.

The statement read, "All of us are disturbed. It felt to us like a 'propaganda, vulgar movie' inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious competition. I feel totally comfortable in sharing these feelings openly on stage since the spirit of the festival truly accepts critical discussion which is essential for art and life."

The statement has left the celebrities divided, as evident from their reactions on social media. Actor Ranvir Shorey headed to his Twitter handle and stated that the statements by Nadav Lapid are a "Shameful display of political opportunism." The tweet read, "The singling out of a film and the language used to describe it is completely unbecoming of a film jury or critic. It reeks of politics. Cinema has always been the harbinger of truth & change, not an agent to stifle or snuff it. Shameful display of political opportunism at #IFFI."

Meanwhile, actor Prakash Raj, who has different opinions about the Israeli filmmaker's remarks, tweeted, "SHAME is Official now…#justasking." Take a look:

Swara Bhaskar also wrote on her Twitter space, "Apparently it’s pretty clear to the world.

Anupam Kher, who portrayed a Kashmiri Pandit in The Kashmir Files, also reacted to Lapid's comments on his film. He wrote on Twitter, "No matter how big the lie is, it's always small in comparison to the truth (sic)."

He also spoke to the news agency ANI and said, ".If holocaust is right, the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is right too. Seems pre-planned as immediately after that the toolkit gang became active. May God give him wisdom.."

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also expressed displeasure at Nadav's views on Kashmir Files. He tweeted, "Israeli filmmaker #NadavLapid has made a mockery of India’s fight against terrorism by calling #KashmirFiles a vulgar film. He has insulted 7 lac #KashmiriPandits under the nose of the #BJP govt. Its a big blow to #IFFIGoa2022 ‘s credibility. Shame (sic)."

Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, the 2022 Hindi-language drama film The Kashmir Files is centred on the flight of Hindu Kashmiris from Indian-administrated Kashmir in the 1990s.