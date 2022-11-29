The 'Kashmir Files' Controversy: How Israeli Filmmaker Nadav Lapid's Remark Opens Up The Closed Chapters Yet Again

The screening of director Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ at the recently concluded 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) ended on a controversial note. The head of jury, Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid slammed the film as “vulgar and propaganda driven” and called the screening of the film “inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival”.

Soon after his remark, ‘The Kashmir Files’ stars Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumar reacted to the criticism. While Darshan Kumar called the film as one ‘not on vulgarity, but reality’, Anupam Kher posted a cryptic message on his social media account and wrote how the ‘truth always stands high above lies’.

Take a look at 5 past controversies surrounding ‘The Kashmir Files’ which made headlines:

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Slammed 'The Kashmir Files' For Showcasing ‘Half-Truths’

‘The Kashmir Files’ was lauded by critics and the audiences alike for showcasing the Kashmiri Pandits exodus on the big screen. But Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had a different point of view after watching the film.

The Chhattisgarh CM said that the film was made to send a political message on how only Kashmiri Pandits were displaced. “The entire film focuses on only one family but in the end, the main hero emphasised that not only Hindus, the people of different religions including Buddhists, Muslims, Sikhs were also murdered,” the Chief Minster was quoted saying by news outlets.

“But this film has been made to send only one political message that only Kashmiri Pandits were displaced. Half-truth is shown in the film. It is not appropriate to show one side in the film. If they (BJP-led central government) want to do politics through this and prepare for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, then they are taking the country in a very wrong direction,” Bhupesh Baghel added.

Congress Vs BJP Government Debate

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits showcased in the film happened during the tenure of VP Singh’s government. Notably, the government was then backed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and questioned why they did not withdraw support from the government at that time.

Social Media Lashed Out At Kapil Sharma For Not Inviting Vivek Agnihotri On His Show

Director Vivek Agnihotri was not invited to Kapil Sharma’s comedy show, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Social media slammed the comedian on not inviting the filmmaker to promote his film on the show.

Later, Kapil Sharma clarified that due to the film’s serious topic, the showrunners mutually decided on not promoting the film on the show.

Sai Pallavi Landed In Trouble For Her Remarks On The Film

South star Sai Pallavi landed herself in the midst of controversies after she spoke about “violence in the name of religion” while talking about ‘The Kashmir Files’. “The Kashmiri Files showed how Kashmiri Pandits were killed at the time. If you are taking the issue as a religious conflict, recently a Muslim driver, who was transporting cows, was beaten up and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ So where’s the difference between these two incidents? We have to be good human beings. If we are good ones, we won’t hurt others,” the actor was quoted as saying to a popular news outlet.

Omar Abdullah Called Out ‘The Kashmir Files’ For Showing ‘False Things’

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called out ‘The Kashmir Files’ for showing many ‘false things’. “Many false things have been shown in 'The Kashmir Files' movie. When the Kashmiri Pandits left the valley, Farooq Abdullah was not the chief minister. Jagmohan was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir. VP Singh's government was at the Centre, supported by the BJP," Abdullah was quoted as saying during a press briefing in Kulgam.