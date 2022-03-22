New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Kashmir Files is still going strong in its second week, and is heading towards becoming the biggest release of 2022 so far. The movie collected Rs 26.20 crore on Sunday, but earned just Rs 12.40 crore on Monday. The Kashmir Files, which stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi, has so far managed to collect Rs 179.85 crore at the box office within two weeks.
According to Box Office India, The Kashmir Files will be the second-highest movie in the history to go above 120 crore nett in its second week after Baahubali - The Conclusion and the third to go above 100 crore nett. Film critic Taran Adarsh said that the movie has surpassed the earnings of post-pandemic releases including, Sooryavanshi, 83 and Spiderman: No Way Home.
#TheKashmirFiles is SENSATIONAL... *Week 2* trending is THE HIGHEST in *post pandemic era*, OVERTAKES #Sooryavanshi, #83TheFilm and #Hollywood giant #SpiderMan BY A RECORD MARGIN... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr. Total: ₹ 179.85 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/acRcpbP7XA— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 22, 2022
Box Office Collection of the Kashmir Files on Each Day:
Day 1, March 11: Rs 3.55 crore
Day 2, March 12: Rs 8.50 crore
Day 3, March 13: Rs 15.10 crore
Day 4, March 14: Rs 15.05 crore
Day 5, March 15: Rs 18 crore
Day 6, March 16: Rs 19.05 crore
Day 7, March 17: Rs 18.05 crore
Day 8, March 18: Rs 19.15 crore
Day 9, March 19: Rs 24.80 crore
Day 10, March 20: Rs 26.20 crore
Day 11, March 21: Rs 12.40 crore
The Kashmir Files is directed by Vivek Agnihotri, and is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir insurgency in 1990s. It showcases the true events and tragedy of several real-life characters who witnessed this horrific incident.
Posted By: Simran Srivastav