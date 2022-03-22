New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Kashmir Files is still going strong in its second week, and is heading towards becoming the biggest release of 2022 so far. The movie collected Rs 26.20 crore on Sunday, but earned just Rs 12.40 crore on Monday. The Kashmir Files, which stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi, has so far managed to collect Rs 179.85 crore at the box office within two weeks.

According to Box Office India, The Kashmir Files will be the second-highest movie in the history to go above 120 crore nett in its second week after Baahubali - The Conclusion and the third to go above 100 crore nett. Film critic Taran Adarsh said that the movie has surpassed the earnings of post-pandemic releases including, Sooryavanshi, 83 and Spiderman: No Way Home.

Box Office Collection of the Kashmir Files on Each Day:

Day 1, March 11: Rs 3.55 crore

Day 2, March 12: Rs 8.50 crore

Day 3, March 13: Rs 15.10 crore

Day 4, March 14: Rs 15.05 crore

Day 5, March 15: Rs 18 crore

Day 6, March 16: Rs 19.05 crore

Day 7, March 17: Rs 18.05 crore

Day 8, March 18: Rs 19.15 crore

Day 9, March 19: Rs 24.80 crore

Day 10, March 20: Rs 26.20 crore

Day 11, March 21: Rs 12.40 crore

The Kashmir Files is directed by Vivek Agnihotri, and is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir insurgency in 1990s. It showcases the true events and tragedy of several real-life characters who witnessed this horrific incident.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav