New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: 'The Kashmir Files', directed by Vivek Agnihotri, scripted history by crossing the 100 crore mark in seven days of its release. The film, based on the 1990 Kashmiri Pandit genocide in the Valley, is at the same level as Prabhas' 'Baahubali 2', and has crossed the day eight collection of the Aamir Khan-starrer 'Dangal'.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh's recent tweet, 'The Kashmir Files' Day 8 collection is at par with Baahubali 2. Its total box office revenue stands at Rs 116.45 crore.

"#TheKashmirFiles creates HISTORY Day 8 of #TKF [ 19.15 cr] is AT PAR with #Baahubali2 [ 19.75 cr] and HIGHER THAN #Dangal [ 18.59 cr], the two ICONIC HITS #TKF is now in august company of ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTERS [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr. Total: 116.45 cr. #India biz (sic)," wrote Adarsh on Twitter.

Currently, 'The Kashmir Files' continues to run to packed houses across the country, with trade predicting yet another jump in collections over its second weekend in theatres. In fact, if the film maintains its current momentum at the box office it could easily cross the Rs 150 cr mark in the second week of its running.

For the unacquainted, 'The Kashmir Files' is a 2022 Indian Hindi-language Historical-fiction drama film, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri. Produced by Zee Studios, the film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, and Mithun Chakraborty. The film was theatrically released on 11 March 2022.

Meanwhile, although the film became a box office success, its critical reception has been mixed. It has faced accusations of historical revisionism, and of being propaganda aligned with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), aiming to foster prejudice against Muslims since it was endorsed, promoted, and provided with tax-free status in multiple states by the BJP.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha