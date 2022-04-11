New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Even a month after the release of The Kashmir Files, the movie is still creating a lot of buzz and has continued to break numerous records. The movie, starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi, has managed to collect more than Rs 250 crore within two weeks and has become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films in the post-pandemic era. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency in 1990.

According to film critic Taran Adarsh, The Kashmir Files is the first Hindi film to cross Rs 250 crores in India in the post-pandemic era. He also mentioned that the absence of notable film releases this weekend helped The Kashmir Files to grow on the fifth Saturday and Sunday. The film earned Rs 85 lakh on Saturday and Rs 1.15 crore on Sunday.

#TheKashmirFiles is the first #Hindi film to cross ₹ 250 cr [post pandemic]... Absence of notable film/s this weekend helped biz grow on [fifth] Sat and Sun, despite limited shows and screens... [Week 5] Fri 50 lacs, Sat 85 lacs, Sun 1.15 cr. Total: ₹ 250.73 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/1eUdbGgwCU — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 11, 2022

Now, after the massive success of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri has announced that The Kashmir Files team will reunite to showcase the 'two brutally honest tales of humanity'. The further details of these two films have not been announced yet. In the caption, he wrote, "A very happy birthday to Tiger Producer @abhishekofficl. Gives me great pleasure to announce a new collaboration between @AAArtsOfficial & @i_ambuddha. Love. Always."

The Kashmir Files Box Office Collection:

Week 1: Rs 97.30 crore

Week 2: Rs 110.03 crore

Week 3: Rs 30.95 crore

Week 4: Rs 9.95 crore

Week 5:

Friday- Rs 50 lakh

Saturday- Rs 85 lakh

Sunday- Rs 1.15 crore

Total: 250.73 crores

The Kashmir Files showcases the true events and tragedy of several real-life characters who witnessed the Kashmir Insurgency in 1990. Vivek Agnihotri has also directed The Tashkent Files in 2019, for which he won the National Film Award for Best Screenplay - Dialogues. The Kashmir Files has been made tax-free in Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra. It was released on March 11, 2022, along with Prabhas' big-budgeted film Radhe Shyam, but still managed to break the box office records.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav