New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Kashmir Files has surprised everyone with its remarkable box office collections and is getting all the praise from the audience and critics. The movie, starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi, has managed to collect more than Rs 200 crore within two weeks and has become the highest-grossing Hindi film in the post-pandemic era. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency in 1990.

According to film critic Taran Adarsh, the total box office collection of The Kashmir Files is Rs 207.33 crore. In the first week of its release, the movie made Rs 97.30 crore. However, in the second week, the film made a phenomenal growth in its earnings. There was 13.08 per cent growth in the second week, and it earned Rs 110.03 crore.

#TheKashmirFiles biz at a glance...

⭐ Week 1: ₹ 97.30 cr

⭐ Week 2: ₹ 110.03 cr

Total: ₹ 207.33 cr

13.08% GROWTH in Week 2, FANTASTIC#India biz.#TKF benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 5

₹ 75 cr: Day 6

₹ 100 cr: Day 8

₹ 150 cr: Day 10

₹ 175 cr: Day 11

₹ 200 cr: Day 13 pic.twitter.com/TFODjdXC9a — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2022

The Kashmir Files’ Journey to Rs 200 crore mark:

Day 5, March 15: Rs 50 crore

Day 6, March 16: Rs 75 crore

Day 8, March 18: Rs 100 crore

Day 10, March 20: Rs 150 crore

Day 11, March 21: Rs 175 crore

Day 13, March 23: Rs 200 crore

Box Office India mentioned that The Kashmir Files has become the highest grosser post the pandemic as it beats Sooryavanshi's total box office collection of Rs 195 crore nett plus. The movie also gave tough competition to the big-budgeted movies like Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Bachchhan Paandey, starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. It is also the third film to go over 100 crore nett in the second week after Bahubali - The Conclusion and Dangal.

