'The Kardashians' To Return With More Drama And Glamour In Season 2 On Disney+Hotstar

One of the most popular reality shows 'The Kardashians' is all set to return with the second season. This season will bring some more drama and more glamour as well. Disney+Hotstar has announced the second season of The Kardashians with a new intriguing poster and revealed that the show will stream soon.

Sharing the poster, the official Instagram page of the OTT platform revealed, "Ready for round two? Season 2 of #TheKardashians is streaming soon."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Earlier the streaming platform revealed the teaser of The Kardashians. Sharing the teaser, the official Instagram account of Disney+Hotstar wrote, "Season 2? Count us in. The second season of #TheKardashians is streaming soon."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

The Kardashians Season 1 ended with a high drama where Khloé Kardashian found out about Tristan Thompson's scandal. In season 2, the show will give a glimpse into Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding and much more. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in May 2022 in a dreamy wedding. The couple got engaged in October 2021 and it was also shown in The Kardashians Season 1.

Meanwhile, Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian recently welcomed a baby boy via surrogacy with ex- Tristan Thompson. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family," the statement reads as quoted by Page Six.

Moreover, it was reported that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up as well. The duo date for 9 months. Kim made her relationship with Pete official by posting their pictures on social media. They also made their first appearance at Met Gala 2022. "Pete and Kim broke up. The distance has been hard and things were starting to fizzle out. Pete being away for so long was hard for them. Kim is doing well and she knows she has a lot going on. Pete has been super busy as well," Entertainment Tonight quoted.

The Kardashian Season 2 will release on Disney+Hotstar soon. The show focuses on the sisters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian and their half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and their mother, Kris Jenner.