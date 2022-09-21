The Kardashians Season 2 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch The Reality Drama Show

The Kardashian-Jenner family's reality show, ‘The Kardashians’ will return with its new season this week on digital platforms. Based on the lives of the reality stars, the series will premiere on OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar on September 22, 2022.

Last month, a teaser of the new season gave its fans a glimpse of what all to expect from the Hollywood stars. Surprisingly, it will also mark the debut of stand-up comedian Pete Davidson, who was dating Kim Kardashian at the time. The series will feature special loved-up moments of Kim and Pete.

In the finale of season of ‘The Kardashians’, Pete’s disembodied voice had made it to the episode. While speaking to the camera, Kim said, “You have to meet Paxy. Paxy has worked with me as audio for 14 years from ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’. She knows everything about me.” To this, Kim’s then-boyfriend Pete had said, “More than me?” “Not more than you,” Kim replied.

Kim Kardashian unveiled the teaser of the second season of ‘the Kardashians’ where she can finally be seen addressing her relationship with Pete Davidson. The reality star, who recently filed for divorce from Kanye West, talked about how happy her new relationship is making her.

Towards the end of the teaser, Kim asked Pete if he would like to shower with her. “Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?” she asks in front of a shocked Khloe Kardashian. To this, Pete tossed up his phone and ran off to join his girlfriend.

The teaser further revealed prominent events that took place in the lives of other family members, including fashion mogul Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy with boyfriend Travis Scott, whom she shares her daughter Stormi with.

The series will also feature Kourtney Kardashian and her wedding with drummer Travis Barker. The new season will also see the modeling and business careers of the family members, including Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.