The Kardashians 2: Khloe And Tristan Thompson's Baby No 2, Pete Davidson's Debut; Everything You Need To Know

The season premiere episode of ‘The Kardashians Season 2’ is set to air on Disney+ Hotstar this Thursday. The posh-reality drama show will return with new controversies and drama featuring the multi-millionaire siblings, the Kardashians and Jenners.

Based on the lives of Kardashian sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney and Jenner siblings Kylie and Kendall, the season 2 will see the reality stars returning, in addition to the debut of Kim’s then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Starting just where season 1 ended, a lot has happened ever since; the multiple weddings Kourtney Kardashian with drummer Travis Barker, two new babies (Kylie and Khloé), another cheating scandal of Tristan Thompson and the grand takeover by the reality stars of the Met Ball. Fans have been speculating whether super mom Kris Jenner will be letting the footage from Kourtney’s extravagant Italian wedding make it to this season. In an interview with a leading portal, Kris had said, “You never know what's gonna happen,” she teased. “We make it worth the wait.”

In other news, the trailer for the season two that was released in July, saw Pete Davidson making an appearance as he stood with Khloe Kardashian. Soon, Kim walks into the area and asks, “Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?” To this, Pete flips his phone up in the air and rushes towards Kim, as her sister Khloe looks on.

As for Khloe, after the season ending on another scandal of her ex-beau Tristan Thompson, fans will witness high-voltage drama surrounding him fathering a child with another woman. Fans might also get a sneak peek of Khloe’s second child, a boy, which she welcomed with Tristan a few weeks ago.

Kylie, who was seen pregnant last season, will be appearing after delivering her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott. The duo are also parents to their baby girl, Stormi.

As for Kris Jenner, the head-honcho will return as the super mom and momager to the reality stars and will add to the spice.