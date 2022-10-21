The Kardashians: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Get Breast Implants, Kris Jenner Says 'Lets Do It Together' | Watch

Reality TV show ‘The Kardashians’ has been one of the most popular drama series on OTT. Starring the famous Kardashian clan, the series chronicles the day to day life of Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner.

While there are fandoms for each Kardashian and Jenner diva, Khloe Kardashian has been one of the most popular faces on the show. Recently, on the latest episode of ‘The Kardashians’, Khloe hinted about considering getting breast implants after she felt ‘insecure’ about comparisons with her famous siblings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

While talking to mom Kris Jenner about the same, Khloe said “I’m really contemplating getting my b**bs done. It’s just something I think about,” quoted a report in Page Six. To this, the matriarch of the family promptly replied, “Oh! Let’s do it together.”

Kris then questioned whether its weird for a mother-daughter duo to get a breast job done together, Khloe added that she doesn’t know ‘what’s weird anymore’.

“I’m wearing a latex top with a bra top so they look great right now, and I wish they looked like this all the time,” said Khloe during the conversation. “I just want them fuller. When you see me in a bikini, I don’t have cleavage. My sisters have this ample cleavage. I don’t know, you gotta see them without this top on, but that’s for another show,” the reality star added.

Notably, during the 2021 season of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, Khloe Kardashian admitted to having a nose job done in the past.

On the personal front, Khloe welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with on and off boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Khloe and Tristan broke up shortly after their surrogate got inseminated with their child.

Khloe Kardashian was recently spotted attending the Paris Fashion Week with ‘365 Days’ sensation Michael Morronne. The duo’s pictures and videos from the event went viral on social media and were dubbed as a ‘hot couple’