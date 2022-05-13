New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: All the Kapil Sharma Show fans are disheartened as the show is now going on a break for a month, as the team of show travels to the US for a tour. Fans were speculating about the news for a long time, and finally, it has been confirmed. The Sony TV announced a new comedy show titled India’s Laughter Champion and it will replace The Kapil Sharma Show.

Taking to Instagram, the TV channel shared a teaser with the audience that features Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman. This is not the first time when the duo will be working together, they have earlier shared the screen space for the Comedy Circus and The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

Sharing the video, the channel wrote, "taiyyar ho jaayiye, kyunki aane waala hain ek mazedaar, dhamaakedaar naya show! Jald hi, Sony par!" and tagged Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman.

According to Indian Express, Earlier, Sony TV decided to telecast the old episodes of the show, but it was later decided to come up with a brand new show instead of telecasting old episodes.

“Comedy Circus has been a successful project on Sony TV and has even given India many talented artists. With no stand-up comedy show at the moment, the team decided to launch one. While having Archana on the show was a no-brainer, the team decided to play on the nostalgia card and got Shekhar Suman onboard too,” a source was quoted as saying by India Today.

The reports of The Kapil Sharma Show taking a break were doing rounds on the internet from March this year. Back in the month of March, Pinkvilla reported that the show is likely to take a back seat due to its other commitments. However, the entertainment portal also reported that the show will make a come back with a brand new exciting season.

“Kapil recently announced the USA and Canada tour, which will begin in June and go on till the beginning of July, so the team will be busy with that. Besides, they have a few other work commitments too, and with all of it in hand, the best thought of taking a small break from the show and then returning with a new season a few months later,” the source cited by the report said.

