The Kapil Sharma Show: We have got hands-on latest gossip regarding the comedy show, which will leave you all disappointed.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV's popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, always manages to make his audience go ROFL with their comedy timing. The show has always got an overwhelming response from its fans, especially during the challenging time of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the show went off the air early this year as the host Kapil Sharma wanted to spend quality time with his family, including newborn Trishaan.

Lately, comedian Krushna Abhishek confirmed that the show is making its come back on Sony TV, and makers had started auditioning a new set of artists and writers for the same. Now, we have got hands-on latest gossip regarding the comedy show, which will leave you all disappointed. Yes, you read that right, as per a report in Telly Chakkar, the show is likely to get postpones.

Kapil Sharma and his entire team are requesting the channel for raise in their salary, but the channel is in no mood to agree. Currently, they are negotiating with the channel. Though they have reduced their fee, the final decision is yet to be taken, and this is the reason why it might take time for the show to return.

Earlier, Krushna had posted a selfie on his Instagram story with Bharti Singh and Kiku Sharda and captioned it as " Gonna be back soon our first creative meeting so excited. New stuff coming soon." Also, there were reports that Kapil and his team have started with the rehearsals, and were all pumped up to come back with a fresh new concept to tickle the funny bones of the audience.

Meanwhile, a rumour was doing rounds that Archana Puran Singh, who came in place of Navjot Singh Sidhu, is going to leave the show. However, soon after, she debunked the rumours and assured her fans that she will be very much part of the show.

