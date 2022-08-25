The Kapil Sharma Show: Srishty Rode Joins Kapil's Team For New Season Of TKSS

The king of comedy shows 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is set to make a return on the TV screens. Lakhs of fans are eagerly waiting for their favourite host Kapil Sharma to once again crack jokes and enthral people with his humour. Now the makers of the show have unveiled the promo of the show raising the excitement level of fans. Popular TV actress Srishty Rode will also be joining the show this time.

The promo features Kapil Sharma along with his team Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, and Archana Puran Singh. Apart from these old faces, other new faces that will join the show are Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar and Srikant G Maski.

The video begins with Kapil waking up from deep sleep and trying to recall everyone. However, Sharma fails to recall his wife (played by Sumona). Adding that touch of humour and comedy, the host then calls Srishty Darling and hugs her. Then, the entry of Archana Puran Singh can be seen where she is seen saying that how does he remember Shrishty if he cannot even remember his wife.

At the end of the promo, the date and time of the show being on air are revealed. The Kapil Sharma Show will premiere on September 10 at 9:30 pm.

Sharing the promo, the channel wrote, "Lekar laughter ke naye reasons, @kapilsharma laa raha hai comedy ka naya season! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow 10th September se Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par."

Take a look at the promo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

As soon as the video went up, fans spammed the comment section. While one wrote, “Super excited Kapil, Kiku, sidharth and Gaurav wat a combo… can’t wait, Another comment read, “Krishna nhi hai show mein?"

A few days back, it was reported that Krushna Abhishek will not be a part of the show. Even Abhishek also confirmed the same news and said “Not doing it. Agreement issues."