New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most entertaining and trending shows on Indian television. But at times its uncensored footage uploaded on social media is way funnier than the whole episode telecasted on TV. We are talking about this because recently Sonu Nigam graced Kapil's show with his contemporaries Shaan and other big singers. He shared an interesting anecdote about a female fan which left everyone in splits.

Yes, a recent episode's uncensored footage was shared by Kapil Sharma on his official YouTube channel which featured Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Hariharan, Talat Aziz, Sameer Khan and Ash King. Here, Sonu spoke about a woman who made crazy choice to the singer when he was performing live at an event.

Sonu shared that there was this lady who got up in the middle when he was singing 'Sooraj Hua Maddham' and she started asking Sonu to get more emotions. In what seemed like a seductive voice, Sonu mimiced the woman who had said, 'Sonu more emotions'. Seeing the singer act like this made everyone burst into laughter like crazy. Later even Shaan started teasing Sonu by saying 'Sonu more emotions'.

Watch The Kapil Sharma Show's uncensored video here:





Sonu even compared the weird choices of female fans with the way they have golgappas.

Apart from this, Shaan revealed that he is coming up with his new song 'Tanha Dil' the title of which is inspired by his beautiful hit album of early 2000s which made him even more famous.

So guys, coming back to the uncensored footage of The Kapil Sharma Show, what are your thoughts on the same? Did you find it funny? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal