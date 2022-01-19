New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The upcoming episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' will be filled with fun and excitement as ace cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw will make their entry as special guests. The episode which will be aired on January 23, will show Shikhar Dhawan's hidden talent of playing the flute on the show.

While Shikhar will play the tune of Hoton Se Chhulo Tum sung by the late and legendary singer Jagjit Singh on the flute, Prithvi will dumbstruck the audience with his rapping skills. Kapil Sharma was amazed after watching the hidden talent of both the ace cricket players. Kapil Sharma said, "It is rightly said that our country has abundant talent. Shikhar and Prithvi are exceptional cricketers, but they are hidden artists as well."

The promo of the upcoming show was shared by the official Instagram handle of Sony TV. "Cricket jagat ke umdaa players @shikhardofficial aur @prithvishaw aa rahe hain @Kapilsharma ke ghar, unke aane se laughter ke lagne waale hain six aur four! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par (sic)," read the caption.

Meanwhile, the host of the show Kapil Sharma will be seen in a comedy special for Netflix, titled I'm Not Done Yet. The show will stream on January 28 and will include Kapil's journey to stardom in his inimitable manner.

Apart from the OTT series, a biopic on Kapil Sharma is also in his pipeline. The movie will be helmed by Fukrey fame director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and will be produced by Mahaveer Jain. Kapil Sharma stepped the ladder of success when he won the comedy reality television show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007, and since then, the actor never turned back.

