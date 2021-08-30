The Kapil Sharma Show: Shatrughan Sinha said this to Dharmendra in their talks over friendship. Scroll to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: On the Kapil Sharma show this weekend, Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha appeared as the special guests. Gracing the show with their presence, the veteran stars opened up about their friendship that goews way back.

Talking about friendship, both actors rejoiced as they shared some interesting things on the show. Making some interesting revelations , Shatrughan Singh made a tease to Dharmendra on his love life.Fans witnessed a never-seen-before side of Shatrughan and Dharam paaji’s friendship on TKSS. The had a fun time recalling some old memories.

According to reports, Shatrughan Sinha said," "Jitna kaam kiya, kitna naam kiya, kitna handsome, jitna chah logon mein rahi, apart from all that, usne ek kaam zabardast kiya — ishq kiya," mentioning how he remained a one-woman man at a time.

To which Dharmendra replied saying, "Bahut Shararti ho gaya hai." While Shatrughan sinha called him 'Ishq ka Badshah'. The Sholay Actor said, Shatrughan is Birbal and he is the one who tells him everything.

In their Banter over lovelife, they both claimed each other as master of Love. Dharmendra is married to the dream girl, Hema Malini. She is his second wife, they both met in the year 1970 on the set of 'Tum Haseen Main Jawaan. Dharmendra's love life has attracted many through the decades.

Dharmendra has 6 children, Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol Ajeta and Vijeta from with his first wife Prakash Kaur and Esha deol and Ahana Deol with Hema. Being true to his love Dharmendra and Hema are still togethor.

For unveresed, Dharmendra is now staying at his farmhouse outside Mumbai. The yesteryear Actor likes spending time at his farmhouse doing daily life chores.

Posted By: Ashita Singh