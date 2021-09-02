Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and mother Neetu Kapoor will be seen in The Kapil Sharma Show in the upcoming episode this weekend. Scroll down to know what secrets Riddhima revealed about her brother Ranbir Kapoor.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani are going to be seen as the special guests in the Sunday episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Yes, the mother-daughter are going to grace the popular comedy show and will be seen having some interesting conversations with host Kapil Sharma.

In the latest promo released by the channel it was seen that Riddhima shared a special anecdote about her brother Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriends. Riddhima told that when she was studying in London and Ranbir used to take her things without seeking her permission and give them to his girlfriends.

She said, "Yes, I was studying in London and had returned home during the holidays. I was just sitting around one day and saw one of his female friends come home. Then I noticed that the top she was wearing was very similar to the one I had. It was then that I realised that to save his pocket money, he used to give most of my belongings."

To this, their mother Neetu Kapoor added, "I have never given money to my children. But give them only as much as they need and never spoil them. I used to give them just enough."

Take a look at the promo video of the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

For the unversed, Riddhima and Ranbir's father Rishi Kapoor passed away in 2020 after fighting cancer. Ever since Neetu Kapoor has made quite a few public appearances in reality shows.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu Kapoor is returning to films after a few years of gap with multi-starter Jug Jug Jeeyo. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and more.

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor, he will next be seen in Karan Johar's Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal